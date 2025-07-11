Telos Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.