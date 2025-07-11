Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lam Research by 944.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,291,000 after buying an additional 266,527 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after buying an additional 293,619 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.