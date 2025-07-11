iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $628.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $629.87. The company has a market capitalization of $632.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $598.67 and a 200 day moving average of $584.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

