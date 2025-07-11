SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.8% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 15.8% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $2,285,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,744.96. This trade represents a 77.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,890,685.82. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.55.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $747.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $790.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $730.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

