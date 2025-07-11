Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $442.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $443.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

