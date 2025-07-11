Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,715 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $110.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

