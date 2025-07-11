MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $526.05 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.86. The company has a market capitalization of $188.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.59.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

