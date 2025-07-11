SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $7.99 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 111.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,707.28. This represents a 35.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

