New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Quanta Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 552,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,543 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 237,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,413,000 after acquiring an additional 49,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $413.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Argus set a $375.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.95.

PWR stock opened at $380.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $388.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

