Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 138 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,935,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 99,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after acquiring an additional 67,712 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $303.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.04. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $215,828,587.08. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

