Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,706 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after buying an additional 922,650,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,098 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,346,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,675,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 762,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,244,000 after buying an additional 604,958 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

