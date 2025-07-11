Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 743 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $73.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.