Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,682 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Bank of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $353.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.