Caas Capital Management LP Sells 414 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Caas Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 143,872.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after buying an additional 1,263,203 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 129,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 807,610 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth $40,032,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth $29,606,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 619,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 389,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

