Ade LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ade LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.6% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 113,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 826.7% in the 1st quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 36,878 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,832,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,801,000 after acquiring an additional 856,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 20.2%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

