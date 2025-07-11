Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,142,000 after buying an additional 392,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,850,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,564,000 after buying an additional 211,023 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.20 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $269.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.33.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.65.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

