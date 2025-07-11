Burford Brothers Inc. Decreases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Burford Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

