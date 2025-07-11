Burford Brothers Inc. Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Burford Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.00.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $179,796.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,726.41. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total value of $760,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,033 shares in the company, valued at $314,166.29. This trade represents a 70.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,487 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $345.17 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $348.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

