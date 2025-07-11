Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 495,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.98 and a 200 day moving average of $184.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

