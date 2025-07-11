Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises about 0.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $161.95 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.45 and its 200 day moving average is $138.46.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

