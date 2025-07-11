Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VEA opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

