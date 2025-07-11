Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Sells 17,811 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,811 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IWM opened at $224.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.11 and a 200-day moving average of $210.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

