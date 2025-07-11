Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.
NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.90 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
