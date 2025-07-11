SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

