Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,942 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,612 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,993 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,275,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,001,000 after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.70 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

