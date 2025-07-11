Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Position Increased by Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 6.5% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,877,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,265,000 after buying an additional 911,610 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,468,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,106,000 after buying an additional 79,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,159,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after buying an additional 1,088,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,028,000 after buying an additional 188,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

