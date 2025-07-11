Country Club Bank Has $5.19 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Country Club Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

