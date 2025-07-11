Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,732,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of IBIT opened at $64.50 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $64.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

