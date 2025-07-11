Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,422,932,000 after acquiring an additional 138,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,239,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,679,000 after purchasing an additional 96,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,138,000 after buying an additional 86,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,747,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
NYSE:SHW opened at $351.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.01.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.94.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
