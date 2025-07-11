Fonville Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,453,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 565,439 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 449.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 163,806 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $24.22.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

