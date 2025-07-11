Fonville Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,519 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $73.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

