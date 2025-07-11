iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 124,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IVE stock opened at $198.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

