Fonville Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

