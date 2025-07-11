Fonville Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

