Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,397,643,000 after buying an additional 51,031,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 403.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880,010 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,657.84. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,065. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,242. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

Get Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.