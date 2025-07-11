Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,049.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,062.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,037.94.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the sale, the vice president owned 578 shares in the company, valued at $602,773.08. This trade represents a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

