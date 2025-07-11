iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $175.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average is $155.04. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $176.92.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

