Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,656,078,000 after buying an additional 175,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $3,599,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Salesforce by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after buying an additional 1,683,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,894,673,000 after buying an additional 602,445 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $263.95 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.84.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.68.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total value of $611,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,910,942.33. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,824 shares in the company, valued at $35,895,776.40. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,284 shares of company stock worth $9,444,537. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

