Stonebrook Private Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stonebrook Private Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 825 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 0.5%

ADBE stock opened at $371.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

