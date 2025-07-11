Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $8.13 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $495.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

