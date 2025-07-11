Rik Saylor Financial Inc. Acquires 339 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $96.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

