Rik Saylor Financial Inc. Has $878,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $67.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

