SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 142.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,912 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,306,000 after buying an additional 7,157,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,822,000 after buying an additional 1,058,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,337,000 after buying an additional 749,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,789,254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after buying an additional 2,458,954 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $142.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 620,268 shares in the company, valued at $68,489,992.56. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,340,745. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

