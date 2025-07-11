Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 4,465 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of WMT opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $216,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at $61,851,623.92. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,060,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,997,734.20. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

