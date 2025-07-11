Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 584 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $280.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.20. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.