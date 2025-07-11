Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 1,206 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,492,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,158,000 after purchasing an additional 535,233 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Astra Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.