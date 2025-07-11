WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Tidemark LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,618,000 after acquiring an additional 99,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $185.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.26 and its 200 day moving average is $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.