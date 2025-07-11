Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 6,014 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 417,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,871,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $369.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $370.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

