iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IWD stock opened at $197.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

