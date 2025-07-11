Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $124.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

